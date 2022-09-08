UN chief to visit flood-ravaged Pakistan on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN chief will arrive in Pakistan on Friday for a two-day visit to express solidarity with the South Asian country ravaged by devastating floods that have affected over 33 million people, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said during his visit UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will have meetings with Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to the catastrophe caused by climate change.

He will also visit the flood-hit areas and interact with displaced families and oversee the UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the government’s rescue and relief efforts for millions of affected people.

The ministry hoped the UN chief's visit will further raise global awareness about the massive scale of this calamity and the loss of life and widespread devastation.

“It will contribute towards enhancing commensurate and coordinated international response to the humanitarian and other needs of the 33 million affected Pakistanis,” said the ministry.

News.Az