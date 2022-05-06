UN chief to visit Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay an official visit to Moldova on May 9-10, News.Az reports citing the Moldovan Presidential Administration.

The UN chief visited Moscow on April 26 and Kyiv on April 28 to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meetings focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine.

