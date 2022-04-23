UN chief to visit Ukraine on April 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary General António Guterres will visit Ukraine on April 28, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, News.Az reports.

"The Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week. He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will also meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," he said.

