UN chief urges resumption of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned over the recent escalation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

He has urges the conflicting sides to observe the ceasefire and resume substantive negotiations leading to a peaceful settlement, Stephen Dyuzharrik, the official representative of the UN Secretary told journalists, APA reports quoting TASS.



"We are concerned over the reports of clashes along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. UN Secretary-General fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts for prevent further escalation of the situation," he said.

News.Az

