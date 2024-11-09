UN chief voices support for youth-led climate action ahead of COP29 in Baku

UN chief voices support for youth-led climate action ahead of COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong backing for young climate activists ahead of the COP29 climate conference in Baku.

In his video message shared on X, Guterres emphasized the youth's role in driving the call for greater climate action and ambition, News.Az reports.“The COP29 climate conference is just days away. Once again, young people are leading the call for climate action and ambition,” the UN chief said. “I am on their side. Together, let’s keep fighting for the future they deserve — and the planet humanity needs.” The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az