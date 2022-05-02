UN continues evacuation operation from Azovstal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN continues the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and is ready to ensure a safe exit for everyone, spokesman for the World Organization for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Saviano Abreu said in a statement on Sunday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"As the operation continues, we will not provide additional information at this time to ensure the safety of civilians and aid workers in the convoy. The UN will also continue to try to ensure the safe exit of Mariupol for everyone. The UN is actively engaged with the parties to ensure this work,” he said.

According to Abreu, the operation is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Russia and Ukraine.

