UN: Countries willing to help fund Gaza’s $70 billion reconstruction

The United Nations says several countries, including European and Arab nations, Canada, and the United States, have expressed readiness to help fund Gaza’s $70 billion reconstruction plan following two years of devastating conflict.

Jaco Cilliers, a senior official at the UN Development Programme (UNDP), said on Tuesday that the war between Israel and Hamas had created around 55 million tons of rubble — the equivalent of 13 times the size of Egypt’s pyramids of Giza, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We’ve heard very positive news from a number of our partners, including European partners and Canada, regarding their willingness to help,” Cilliers told reporters. He added that discussions were also ongoing with the United States.

Since the ceasefire deal came into effect, thousands of displaced Palestinians have returned to the ruins of their homes across the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza health authorities, Israeli bombardments over the two-year war killed around 68,000 people and destroyed vast areas of the territory. The UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) estimates that 83% of buildings in Gaza City have been damaged or destroyed.

The UNDP has so far cleared 81,000 tons of debris and continues cleanup efforts.

Israel launched its military operation after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

Under the recent ceasefire agreement, Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages, while Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian detainees. U.S. President Donald Trump declared the official end of the two-year-long war on Monday.

