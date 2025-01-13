UN envoy visits Iran for Yemen peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg visited Tehran on Monday as part of ongoing efforts to establish peace in Yemen.

A statement by Grundberg’s office said the UN envoy held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior officials to discuss the resumption of the Yemeni peace talks, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Grundberg emphasized "the need to provide adequate political space to move forward with the roadmap" for achieving peace in Yemen, the statement said.The UN envoy also expressed "serious concern over the broader regional escalation involving Yemen and its adverse impact on the mediation environment," his office said.Grundberg underlined “the importance of immediate de-escalation for the benefit of the Yemeni people,” it added.On Dec. 23, 2023, Grundberg had announced that the Yemeni government and the Houthi group had agreed to a set of measures as part of a "roadmap" that includes a comprehensive cease-fire and improvements to citizens' living conditions. However, the roadmap has yet to be implemented amid mutual accusations between the government and the Houthis of hindering progress.In Tehran, Grundberg discussed "concrete de-escalation measures on the military, economic and humanitarian issues that could bring tangible positive results and signal a genuine engagement for peace," his office said.“It is now more urgent than ever to provide Yemen with concerted and unified regional and international support to overcome the complex regional dynamics, grasp the opportunities for peace and resume constructive dialogue that can lead to a sustainable political resolution of the conflict,” said Grundberg.The visit to Tehran followed Grundberg’s recent trips to Yemen and Oman as part of his mediation efforts to promote peace in Yemen.In his meetings, Grundberg also provided updates on UN efforts to secure the immediate and unconditional release of UN staff, NGO workers, diplomats, and civil society members arbitrarily detained by the Houthis, the statement said."The detentions are against international law and severely impact the United Nation’s ability to deliver much needed humanitarian aid in Yemen," Grundberg said.Efforts to find a comprehensive political solution to Yemen’s crisis have intensified, including visits by Saudi and Omani delegations to Sanaa in April 2024 and regional tours by US envoy Tim Lenderking.Yemen has fallen into violence since the Iran-backed Houthi group captured the capital Sanaa and much of the country in 2014 from the Yemeni government.

