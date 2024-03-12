UN event highlights Western Azerbaijanis’ right to return to their native lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parvana Valiyeva, a member of the Western Azerbaijan Community and civil society activist, made a speech on the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Western Azerbaijan at a high-level meeting on migration at the UN Office in Geneva ("Second Regional Review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration"), the Community’s press service told News.Az.

In her speech, Valiyeva noted that the right to return is an integral part of international human rights.

She emphasized that in the current global refugee crisis, this right is becoming more and more relevant as the best solution. The Community representative emphasized that within the agenda of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, it is necessary to pay attention also to the right to return.

Valiyeva informed about the ethnic cleansing committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, including the example of her family about the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their native places, including her native Vedibasar in 1988, and the difficulties of the refugees' life. She noted that the Western Azerbaijan Community has proposed to start a dialog with Armenia on the topic of return, but the Armenian government still leaves this call unanswered.

Valiyeva added that the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their native lands will make a great contribution to the solution of the global problem of refugees and IDPs and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, emphasizing the necessity for the international community to support this process.

