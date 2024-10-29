UN expert urges Canada to stay firm on human rights in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Richard Bennett, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, urged Canada to continue pressing for improvements in Afghanistan’s human rights conditions under Taliban rule, warning that the country’s most vulnerable groups face escalating oppression.

“I had the privilege of meeting inspiring Afghans in Toronto and Ottawa—resettled refugees, activists, and journalists—many of whom recounted their experiences of discrimination and persecution under the Taliban,” said Bennett following a six-day visit to Canada. “Young women and ethnic minorities, including Hazaras, Uzbeks, and Turkmen, shared stories of brutal treatment as their communities grapple with a dire human rights landscape and the absence of a coordinated international response.”In an extended statement, Bennett commended Canada’s position that normalizing relations with the Taliban should depend on verified improvements in human rights, particularly for women and girls. Canada, alongside three other nations, has initiated proceedings to hold Afghanistan accountable under the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, a move Bennett described as a significant step in addressing human rights abuses.“Canada’s commitment sends a powerful message, and I urge other countries to join in this effort,” he said.While recognizing Canada’s resettlement of more than 50,000 Afghans since August 2021, Bennett stressed that the need for international protection persists. He urged Canada to continue supporting neighboring countries that host the majority of Afghan refugees, while also advocating for safe pathways for at-risk individuals seeking refuge beyond the region.“Canada and its citizens have been crucial donors and supporters of Afghanistan for more than two decades. However, as the humanitarian crisis continues, international aid—Canada’s included—has begun to decline,” Bennett noted. He encouraged Canada to maintain support for essential humanitarian and human rights initiatives in Afghanistan, while ensuring that stringent compliance measures do not inadvertently hinder efforts on the ground.Bennett expressed gratitude to Canadian officials, including Ambassador David Sproule, Canada’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, and representatives from Global Affairs Canada, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada, as well as members of Parliament, academia, and Canada-based international organizations, for facilitating his visit and discussions.

News.Az