UN expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for contributions to the organization’s budget, News.Az reports.

“It is indeed a happy Friday, as we get to thank more friends around the world for their full payments to the regular budget, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told a briefing.

“We thank Algeria, Azerbaijan, Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam and welcome them to the honour roll, which has now reached 37!” he added.

News.Az