UN GA chairman: “I was impressed by peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia”

“The UN has always promoted and encouraged peaceful solution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I was impressed by developing contacts of both sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan in the field of peaceful solution of the issue,” said President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid during the discussions at ADA University, News.az reports.

Abdulla Shahid recalled Azerbaijan’s successes as a member of the UN.

“Azerbaijan is committed to versatility, the country over the past 30 years in its membership in UN, it was a non-permanent member of UN Security Council, as well as was elected a member of Economic and Social Council. Azerbaijan is chairing a non-alignment movement and under the leadership of President Aliyev came up with initiatives during the pandemic period. Today I am very glad to be in Azerbaijan, I am glad for the development that I see here. I am also glad to be received by the Foreign Minister, chairperson of Milli Majlis, and the leadership, for the meetings that I held. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani people for their contribution to peace and loyalty in the region.”

