UN General Assembly can discuss draft resolution on situation in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft resolution titled “The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan” is included in the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the session’s agenda, the draft resolution on the situation in the occupied Azerbaijani territories was included in agenda of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, but it was not submitted for discussion. Therefore, the draft resolution is included in the 73rd session’s agenda.

The agenda of the 73rd session can also include discussions on protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development. The cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM can also be discussed within the session.

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will be held on September 18-26 in New York.

News.Az

News.Az