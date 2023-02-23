UN General Assembly demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution calling for Russia to "immediately, completely and unconditionally" withdraw its forces from Ukraine, News.az reports.

The resolution is non-binding, but it carries symbolic weight by signifying Russia's continued isolation on the world stage ahead of Friday's one-year anniversary of the start of the war.

The big picture: 141 countries voted to approve the measure while 7, including Belarus, Nicaragua and Syria, voted against it. 32 countries abstained.

The resolution also called for an immediate ceasefire and underscored the need to establish accountability for war crimes.

Additionally, it highlighted "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the principles of the UN charter.

“Ukraine is effectively defending itself against a much stronger enemy and I appeal to you: this is a decisive moment to show support, unity, and solidarity," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a General Assembly special session on Wednesday. Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia slammed the resolution earlier this week as "unbalanced and anti-Russian," `the decision says.

News.Az