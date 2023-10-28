UN General Assembly passes resolution on Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution on the Middle East that was drafted by several Arab states and initiated by Jordan, News.Az reports.

120 countries voted for the document, 14 were against it, and 45 abstained.

A two-thirds majority of the total number of voters was required to pass the resolution.

The 14-point document calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, urges all parties to observe international humanitarian law, calls for ensuring unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip and the release of all civilians kept hostage.

