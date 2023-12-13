UN General Assembly passes resolution on Palestine demanding immediate ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations General Assembly has passed an Egypt and Mauritania-initiated resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, News.Az reports citing TASS.

As many as 153 member nations, including Russia, China, Brazil, Iran, Spain, Canada, Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Switzerland, and Sweden, voted in favor of the resolution, ten countries, including Austria, Israel, the United States, and the Czech Republic, were against, while twenty-three, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine, abstained.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly voted down the US-initiated amendment condemning Hamas’ actions. It also turned down Austria’s amendment specifying that the hostages are being held by Hams and other groups.

The draft UNGA resolution initiated by Egypt and Mauritania generally repeats the text of a document initiated by the United Arab Emirates at the UN Security Council last week, which was vetoed by the United States. Several dozen states, including Russia, Belarus, Chiina, Malta, Portugal, were among the co-authors. The resolution demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages. Apart from that, the document urges all parties to the conflict to observe international humanitarian law.

