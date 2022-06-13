UN General Assembly president arrives in Azerbaijan
A delegation led by President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit, News.Az reports.
On Monday, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.
The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and sovereignty and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
The delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment work carried out in the capital of Azerbaijan.