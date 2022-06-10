UN General Assembly president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, will make an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the UN

The visit will be paid from 12 to 13 June 2022 at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

While in Baku, President Shahid will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The President of the General Assembly is also expected to meet with the Chair of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Also on 13 June, President Shahid will actively engage with young people and academics at the ADA University, formerly known as the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy.

While in Azerbaijan, the President will also meet with the UN Country Team, led by the Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva.

The President will be accompanied in Baku by a team of four colleagues from the Office of the President of General Assembly (OPGA).

News.Az