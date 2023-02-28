Yandex metrika counter

UN General Assembly President to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
UN General Assembly President to visit Azerbaijan

President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 2 to join the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on post-COVID-19 recovery to be held in Baku, News.Az reports. 

The UNGA President will address the NAM Summit and highlight the urgent need for a “new reality” based on science, innovation, technology and digitalization as the world is mitigating the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

Csaba Kőrösi is also expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      