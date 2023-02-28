UN General Assembly President to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 2 to join the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on post-COVID-19 recovery to be held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The UNGA President will address the NAM Summit and highlight the urgent need for a “new reality” based on science, innovation, technology and digitalization as the world is mitigating the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

Csaba Kőrösi is also expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

