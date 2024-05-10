UN General Assembly recommends Security Council consider making Palestine UN member state

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution recommending the Security Council to once again consider admitting Palestine as a full-fledged UN member.



The resolution was supported by 143 states; 9 states, including Argentina, Hungary, Israel, the US and the Czech Republic, voted against; 25 states abstained. The adoption of the resolution was met with applause in the General Assembly hall.The document includes nine clauses. In addition to the recommendation for the Security Council to discuss Palestine's admission to the UN, it contains the idea that Palestine should be provided with a number of procedural rights of a full member state "on an exception basis and without creating a precedent." In particular, Palestine will be able to include itself to the list of speakers for meetings on the Middle Eastern issue, propose amendments and make procedural proposals in the name of a group of countries. At the same time, the document underscores that Palestine will remain an observer state and therefore will have no vote in the General Assembly, and its representatives will be unable to propose their candidacies to UN bodies.

