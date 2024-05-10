UN General Assembly set to back Palestine's membership bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday is set to back a Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member by recognizing it as qualified to join and sending the application back to the U.N. Security Council to "reconsider the matter favorably," News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Palestinians are reviving their bid to become a full U.N. member - a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state - after the United States vetoed it in the 15-member U.N. Security Council last month.The vote by the 193-member General Assembly on Friday will act as a global survey of support for the Palestinians. An application to become a full U.N. member first needs to be approved by the Security Council and then the General Assembly.But while the General Assembly alone cannot grant full U.N. membership, the draft resolution being put to a vote on Friday will give the Palestinians some additional rights and privileges from September 2024 - like a seat among the U.N. members in the assembly hall - but it will not be granted a vote in the body.Diplomats said the draft text is likely to get the support needed to be adopted.The Palestinian push for full U.N. membership comes seven months into a war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and as Israel is expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the U.N. considers to be illegal.The Palestinians are currently a non-member observer state, a de facto recognition of statehood that was granted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2012.

