UN-Habitat chief to visit Azerbaijan

Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif will arrive in Azerbaijan for a three-day visit on Friday, News.Az has learned.

The visit aims to promote inclusive, safe, continuous, and sustainable urban development in Azerbaijan, as well as to strengthen ties between Baku and the UN agency.

On the sidelines of the visit that coincides with the 5th Ethnosport Forum, Maimunah Mohd Sharif is expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

The UN-Habitat chief will also visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city to view the ongoing reconstruction work on urban planning.

