UN-Habitat executive director hails pace of ongoing restoration work in liberated Azerbaijani territories
The government of Azerbaijan is intensively working to restore lands and return former internally displaced persons, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif told journalists in Aghdam on Wednesday, News.Az reports.
The UN-Habitat executive director is visiting Aghdam to take part in the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.
She noted that factors such as climate change, and COVID-19 create problems for the urban process and transformational changes.
“Today's forum is important from the point of view of studying Azerbaijan’s technical experience in this area," she added.