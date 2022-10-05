UN-Habitat executive director hails pace of ongoing restoration work in liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Azerbaijan is intensively working to restore lands and return former internally displaced persons, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif told journalists in Aghdam on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The UN-Habitat executive director is visiting Aghdam to take part in the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.

She noted that factors such as climate change, and COVID-19 create problems for the urban process and transformational changes.

“Today's forum is important from the point of view of studying Azerbaijan’s technical experience in this area," she added.

News.Az