UN hails Azerbaijan as active contributor to multilateral efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has praised Azerbaijan as an active contributor to multilateral efforts.

"33 years ago, on March 2 1992, Azerbaijan joined the UN. Since then, Azerbaijan has been an active contributor to multilateral efforts," the UN Office in the country stated in a post on X, News.Az reports.

The UN Office reaffirmed the organization's commitment to working with the Azerbaijani government.



"The UN in Azerbaijan remains committed to working with the government to support the country’s development priorities. Strong collaboration is key to sustainable development," it stressed.



News.Az