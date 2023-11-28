UN hails its long-standing partnership with Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Office in Azerbaijan is proud of its long-standing partnership with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), the organization’s coordinator in the country, Vladanka Andreeva, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 2nd international workshop on "Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices", the UN official underscored the need for more work to further expand cooperation with ANAMA.

“Mine action is critical to long-term development and peace in all countries. Mines must be removed from the path to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” she said.

Andreeva also stressed that landmines and explosives endanger people's safety, health, well-being, and lives in over 60 countries throughout the world. Women and children are the most vulnerable.

News.Az