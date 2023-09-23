UN headquarters-hosted Conference on “Decolonization: Peaceful Revolution” adopts final statement (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Final Statement was adopted at the Conference on “Decolonization: Peaceful Revolution” held at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22, News.Az reports.

The statement reads:

"In accordance with the decision taken at the first event which was held on July 6, 2023 within the framework of ministerial meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan, stakeholders agreed to create the Baku Initiative Group against colonialism and expressed their willingness to continue their cooperation.

The participants of the Conference on “Decolonization: Peaceful Revolution” congratulated and welcomed the Baku Initiative Group on the officially establishment and for organizing this conference with the assistance of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, in its capacity as Chairman of the Coordination Office of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Representatives of the anti-colonists movements of New Caledonia, Martinique, Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, the secretariat of the Melanesian Spearhead Group and the Baku Initiative Group solemnly reiterated their commitment to the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as to the relevant resolutions on decolonization and emphasize the importance of completing the decolonization process until the emancipation of all nations under colonial rule.

The support to the struggling nations for independence within the fundamental principles of international law constitutes a sacred duty of the Non-Aligned Movement which is the second largest international organization after the UN.

The historic meeting of our organizations in New York on the occasion of the 78th UN General Assembly represents a strong political act for the peoples who still suffer from colonialism. It gives us the precious opportunity to pool our thoughts on how to respond, in solidarity, to the multiple challenges that are posed to us in the struggle for the national independence of our peoples and the inescapable requirement of legitimate reparations for the human, economic, ecological and cultural crimes historically committed by the French colonial power.

The anti-colonist movements of New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Martinique, Guyana and Guadeloupe presenting in New York, launched an urgent appeal to the world as well as to international organizations, including the UN, at whose headquarters they are present today, to raise their voice at the highest level, to support their efforts for ensuring respect of their fundamental rights to freedom, reparations and development, in the best interests of their peoples.

In particular, regarding the right to self-determination, we strongly support the decision of the FLNKS to bring the challenge of the 3rd referendum before the International Court of Justice, so that the decolonization process initiated by the Noumea Agreement is respected.

Regarding Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe, we demand that these countries should be re-inscribed on the United Nations’ list of countries on decolonization procedures.

French Republic, which is called to order by the United Nations General Assembly every year regarding issues on French Polynesia and Maohi Nui has been playing the role of the empty chair since Maohi Nui's re-inscriptioned on the list of countries to be decolonized. We demand that France must start negotiations on the decolonization process as required by the resolutions of 2013, 2019, 2020, 2022.

At a time when our humanity is facing the major consequences of global warming and unprecedented threats to its future, our organizations solemnly declare that the total abolition of colonialism and neo-colonialism and the construction of a new world based on Global Cooperation between Peoples, equality, mutual respect and the sovereignty of peoples must found the base of international relations in the new millennium that we are building.

The Baku Initiative Group and the organizations of the last French colonies in South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific will continue their work in order to strengthen necessary solidarity between our nations and establish cooperative relations with the Non-Aligned Movement, the Special Committee on Decolonization and other UN bodies."

News.Az