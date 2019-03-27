UN highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s participation in peacekeeping missions

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to the United States, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Defense Ministry reported.

Lacroix said the UN highly appreciates the activities of Azerbaijan in peacekeeping operations, in particular in the mission in Afghanistan, and, as a continuation of support for international security, the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in the mission conducted in the Republic of South Sudan.

Minister Hasanov expressed satisfaction with his participation in the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to be held at the level of the defense ministers of the states contributing to UN peacekeeping operations.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the defense minister briefed the UN Under-Secretary-General on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Hasanov stressed that Armenia keeps ignoring the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The defense minister noted that Azerbaijan is committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, however, at the same time, our country reserves the right to liberate its lands from the occupation in any way in accordance with the UN Charter.

During the meeting, the parties also held a broad exchange of views on the prospects for our country's participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

