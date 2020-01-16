Yandex metrika counter

UN holds Kashmir talks amid ongoing concerns

UN holds Kashmir talks amid ongoing concerns

United Nations Security Council members held rare talks on the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns over the flashpoint between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, Daily Sabah reported.

After the meeting, senior Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy said the 15-nation body had discussed the contentious Indian-administered region, where New Delhi has been accused of abuses against its mostly-Muslim population.

"The UNSC discussed Kashmir in closed consultations," Polyanskiy said in a tweet to his nearly 6,000 followers shortly after the discussions ended on Wednesday.

