UN holds Kashmir talks amid ongoing concerns

United Nations Security Council members held rare talks on the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns over the flashpoint between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, Daily Sabah reported.

After the meeting, senior Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy said the 15-nation body had discussed the contentious Indian-administered region, where New Delhi has been accused of abuses against its mostly-Muslim population.

"The UNSC discussed Kashmir in closed consultations," Polyanskiy said in a tweet to his nearly 6,000 followers shortly after the discussions ended on Wednesday.

