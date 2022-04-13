UN hopeful for further cooperation with Azerbaijan on peace issues

The UN hopes for the continuation of cooperation with Azerbaijan on peace-building issues, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva said on Wednesday.

She was speaking at an opening ceremony of an ADAMUN Simulation Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The three-day conference opened at ADA University, Baku.

“Contribution to peace-building is one of the main principles of the UN, and we hope to continue further successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in this area,” she added.

Andreeva stressed that the UN and Azerbaijan are jointly moving towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

News.Az