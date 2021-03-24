UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on COVID-19 at Azerbaijan's initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 23, 2021, within the framework of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, at the initiative of Azerbaijan, as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, a resolution was adopted entitled “Ensuring equal, affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19”, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The resolution draws attention to the negative impact of the inequitable and unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on the enjoyment of human rights among developed and developing countries and highlights that this is one of the main obstacles to the complete elimination of the pandemic, as well as to the achievement of the goals set in the UN Agenda in the field of sustainable development. Emphasizing the importance of global solidarity and multilateral cooperation in overcoming the pandemic, the resolution notes, in this regard, the importance of the special session of the UN General Assembly on the pandemic COVID-19 held on December 3-4, 2020 at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The resolution calls on the UN Member States and other relevant bodies (international organizations, private sector representatives, civil society members, etc.) to take appropriate measures to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are distributed fairly among all states. At the same time, the resolution, which expresses support for international initiatives created to support equitable distribution of vaccines, including the COVAX initiative, calls on all states to remove unnecessary barriers on the export of vaccines to other countries.

The resolution was supported by 133 states, which is a very high indicator for resolutions adopted by the UN Human Rights Council. The co-authors are countries of different regions of the world, with different economic indicators and belonging to different political groups. To reach a consensus on the adoption of the resolution, negotiations were held in Geneva for a long time in the framework of the UN Human Rights Council.

It should be noted that the resolution was put forward in accordance with the position of the President of Azerbaijan in his interview to Azerbaijan Television on February 1 that the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement will not be indifferent to the unfair and unequal distribution of COVID vaccines worldwide, and based on the results obtained, almost like the previous initiatives of the President to combat the pandemic, this initiative gained global support in a short period of time.

It should be noted that, in accordance with the initiative of the President, a Communiqué on the relevant issue was previously adopted on March 5, 2021 by the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in New York.

Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement continues to be at the center of multilateral efforts in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az