UN Human Rights urges investigation into Russia’s military operation in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) called for the creation of a commission to investigate human rights violations amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, News.Az reports.

A resolution adopted on Thursday at the Council’s session in Geneva states that the commission will be composed of three experts and will have an initial term of one year.

The document was passed with 141 voting in favor, 2 against. China and India were among the countries that abstained from voting.

The HRC will grant the commission a mandate to "investigate reports of violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law and related crimes" in the context of Russia's special military operation.

