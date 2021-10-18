UN International Court of Justice to hold hearings on Azerbaijan’s lawsuit against Armenia

UN International Court of Justice to hold hearings on Azerbaijan’s lawsuit against Armenia

The UN International Court of Justice will hold hearings on the lawsuit filed by Azerbaijan against Armenia for violation of the International Convention "on the Abolition of All Forms of Racial Discrimination" on October 18, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the hearings will be broadcast live at 12:00 local time. To watch the broadcast, follow the link: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1s/k1sldfbv85.

Azerbaijan earlier filed a lawsuit against Armenia with the UN International Court for violation of the International Convention "on the Abolition of All Forms of Racial Discrimination".

