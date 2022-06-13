UN is not a failed organization, President says
"The UN is not a failed organization," President of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid said during the discussions at ADA University, News.az reports.
"I am often asked if the UN is a failed institution? I disagree with this opinion. This platform is an opportunity we have globally. This platform allows us to have a traditional and important dialogue. Let's put this issue on the table, discuss and decide" he said.