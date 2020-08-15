UN launches $565 mn appeal for blast-hit Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations launched an appeal Friday to raise $565 million to help Lebanon recover from this month's devastating port blast that killed 171 people.

The UN said in a statement that the funds would be used to support Lebanon as it moves from immediate life-saving humanitarian relief towards rebuilding its shattered economy.

"The task of rebuilding people's lives and recovering from the devastation is only just beginning," said Najat Rochdi, a UN humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon.

"I urge the international community to demonstrate their steadfast commitment to the people of Lebanon and repay in turn Lebanon's incredible generosity to Syrian and Palestine refugees with full financial support for this appeal," she added.

The August 4 explosion flattened surrounding neighborhoods, leaving thousands homeless, damaged dozens of hospitals and clinics and destroyed more than 100 schools.

It also wounded at least 6,500 residents.

The explosion was caused by a huge stock of hazardous materials stored in a warehouse, and was widely blamed on state corruption.

The cabinet resigned this week amid fury over the devastating blast.

