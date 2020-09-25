UN news portal highlights Azerbaijani president’s speech during General Assembly session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations news portal has published a special article highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the general debates of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly held in a video format.

Headlined “Azerbaijani President at the General Assembly: Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has never been and will never be a subject of negotiations”, the article features remarks by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who highlights Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, recent provocations committed by Armenia and its gross violations of norms and principles of international law, as well as the development of Azerbaijan as a stable, modern, democratic and multicultural state.

The publication of the speech by Azerbaijani President as a special article on the UN news portal is a clear indication of the importance and topicality of President Ilham Aliyev's speech, as well as his political influence in the world.

News.Az