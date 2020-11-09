Yandex metrika counter

UN official congratulates Azerbaijani people

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam M. Isaczai extended congratulations on the occasion of the State Flag Day of Azerbaijan. 

“I congratulate all Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the State Flag Day. On this remarkable day, I wish peace, prosperity, well-being and sustainable development for the people of Azerbaijan,” Isaczai tweeted on Monday.


