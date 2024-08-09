UN Official: Two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged or destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), reported on Friday that two-thirds of buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency .

Citing the latest data from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), Lazzarini highlighted the extensive destruction in Gaza, emphasizing that the damage goes beyond physical infrastructure."Every day this war goes on, the destruction of a whole community continues," Lazzarini said in a post on X. "Beyond the brick and stone, these are people's homes, schools, markets and places of worship."The UNRWA chief expressed concern about the impact on Gaza's social fabric, stating: "The once closely-tied society and kinship are being torn apart day after day, under our watch."Lazzarini stressed the urgent need for both a cease-fire and efforts to rebuild community ties. "With a ceasefire comes equally the urgency to rebuild the social fabric and community ties," he added.Israel has continued a devastating military offensive in the Gaza strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

