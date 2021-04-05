UN official underscores need for joint work to demine liberated Azerbaijani lands

Mines are a source of threat and joint work must be carried out to eliminate it, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Charu Bist said.

Bist made the statement on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

According to the UNDP representative, the UN has been cooperating with Azerbaijan on mine clearance for a long time.

“Joint cooperation is necessary to eliminate the mine threat,” said Bist.

He expressed hope for the continuation of cooperation on mine clearance between UN structures and other organizations.

“We cooperate with the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and will continue to provide support to this country in the areas of technical expertise, equipment and so on,” Bist added.

News.Az