UN: Over 200,000 people flee Lebanon for Syria

More than 200,000 people have fled Lebanon into neighbouring Syria amid Israeli air strike.

An update from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, says this number includes both Lebanese citizens and Syrians who were living in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Figures from the Lebanese government put the total higher, at 300,000.Yesterday, an Israeli air strike hit near the main border crossing point between the two countries, effectively cutting off vehicle access.Israel's military claimed it hit Hezbollah targets near the Masnaa crossing, and earlier claimed the group was using it to smuggle weapons into Lebanon.People continued to make the journey across the border on foot, with pictures showing families clambering over rubble to leave the country.

