UN overwhelmingly ratifies migration pact

The United Nations ratified its previously adopted migration pact with an overwhelming majority Wednesday, even with opposition from the United States, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) was adopted last week during a two-day UN conference attended by world leaders and high-profile officials in Marrakesh, Moroccan.

It was then ratified in the UN General Assembly by a 152-5 vote, with the U.S. and Hungary opposing the accord.

The compact includes a series of principles, including the defense of human rights, the rights of children, the recognition of national sovereignty, an index to assist the countries in addressing migration and measures to improve the integration of migrants and the exchange of experiences.

The migration agreement also called for a stop to the "allocation of public funding or material support to media outlets that systematically promote intolerance, xenophobia, racism and other forms of discrimination towards migrants."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the agreement would be a roadmap to address problems facing migrants.

"Migration has always been with us. But in a world where it is ever more inevitable and necessary, it should be well managed and safe, not irregular and dangerous," Guterres said at a press conference last week.

He warned of high number of deaths of irregular migration, with 60,000 migrants having died since 2000.

News.Az

