UN pledges support for Azerbaijan in demining and restoring its liberated lands

UN agencies will assist Azerbaijan in demining and restoring its liberated territories, UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva said on Friday.

The UN representative made the remarks at an event held in Shusha to mark the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership, News.Az reports.

She recalled that Azerbaijan became a UN member on March 2, 1992.

“In early years of the UN presence in Azerbaijan, we offered humanitarian assistance to support a country coming out of a conflict. We offered shelter, food, health & social services for hundreds of thousands of displaced people,” Andreeva said.

The resident coordinator pointed out that on March 1, 2021, the UN and Azerbaijan signed an agreement outlining the main directions of the partnership. “The main directions include gender equality, environment, inclusiveness, etc.”

The UN representative also praised Azerbaijan’s role in the Non-Aligned Movement and the country’s efforts in combating COVID-19 within the framework of this organization.

News.Az