UN praises Azerbaijan's efforts to combat landmine threat

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Alexander Zuev, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az The meeting featured discussions on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UN, and the COP29 Presidency.They emphasized the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in successful organization of COP29.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the ongoing COP29, its organization and the progress achieved during the negotiation process.Hailing the high-level organization of COP29, Alexander Zuev congratulated Azerbaijan on this occasion and wished the COP29 Presidency every success.The UN Assistant Secretary-General commended Azerbaijan’s efforts in addressing landmine threats, especially the designation of humanitarian demining as the 18th National Sustainable Development Goal, serving as a model for tackling this global challenge.The two also highlighted the importance of the joint projects for the rehabilitation of landmine victims along with humanitarian demining.

