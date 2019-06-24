UN Public Service Award Ceremony held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Public Service Award Ceremony has been held as part of the 2019 United Nations Public Service Forum jointly organized by the United Nations and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev and UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Alia El-Yassir attended the award ceremony. This year, Kenya, Brazil, Australia, Indonesia, Argentina, Portugal, Thailand, Costa Rica, the Republic of Korea, Austria and Chile became winners of the UN Public Service Award in 5 different categories.

The event also featured the presentation of the World Development Report on Public Service.

