UN report on human rights – one-sided, unbalanced - Azerbaijan

The UN report on human rights is one-sided, unbalanced.

The report of UN rapporteurs on human rights, prepared on the results of the visit to Azerbaijan in September 2016, on the situation of human rights defenders in the country, is one-sided, unbalanced and doesn’t meet the spirit of cooperation, said Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

