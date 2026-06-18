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UN reports continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon

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UN reports continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon
Source: AFP

The United Nations says its UNIFIL peacekeepers have observed continued extensive Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, despite what it described as a “reduction in the intensity of hostilities in the area of operations,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the activity includes “high-density armoured movements, large-scale engineering and demolition works, and sustained logistical traffic across the area,” he told reporters in New York.

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On Wednesday, between midnight and 4 p.m. local time, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) recorded 26 Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace, along with one air attack.

UNIFIL also reported a violation of Lebanon’s maritime space involving two Israeli military vessels conducting a patrol approximately 600 metres off the coast of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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