UN reports killings of Palestinians by Hamas police in Gaza

UN reports killings of Palestinians by Hamas police in Gaza

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Police and militant groups linked to Hamas in Gaza have reportedly beaten and executed several Palestinians during the conflict with Israel, actions that the UN says could constitute war crimes.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva has documented hundreds of crimes in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The report says Islamist group Hamas has broken knees and shattered bones with iron pipes among people suspected of collaborating with Israel, stealing relief supplies or belonging to rival groups.

The UN commission recorded 249 cases, 108 of which were fatal, and found that a quarter of the cases involved known Hamas representatives. The report also includes other armed groups.

The investigation presented on Tuesday covers the period August 2024 to January 2026.

News.Az