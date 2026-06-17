UN reports landmine presence in over 50 countries

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A new report by UN human rights chief Volker Türk says that at least 58 countries still have anti-personnel mines buried in their territory.

In 2024 alone, at least 945 people were killed by landmines and explosive remnants of war, according to the report, which cites data from the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor. Another 4,325 were injured, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The worst-hit country was Myanmar, with over 2,000 killed or injured, followed by Syria and Afghanistan.

Ninety percent of those affected by landmines are civilians, many of whom are children.

In recent years, the UN Mine Action Fund has seen a sharp decrease in support from member countries.

News.Az