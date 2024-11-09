UN reports nearly 380,000 people displaced by floods in South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flooding in South Sudan has displaced over 379,000 people, with the UN also warning of a rise in malaria cases, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Aid agencies have said the world’s youngest country, highly vulnerable to climate change, is in the grip of its worst flooding in decades, mainly in the north.The floods have affected about 1.4 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday, across 43 counties and the disputed Abyei region, which is claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan.It added in a statement that more than 379,000 people were displaced in 22 counties and in Abyei.“A surge in malaria has been reported in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states – overwhelming the health system and exacerbating the situation and impact in flood-hit areas,” the UN agency said.Since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has been plagued by chronic instability, violence and economic stagnation as well as climate disasters such as drought and floods.

News.Az