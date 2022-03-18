UN representatives arrive in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Shusha city will host an event Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the country’s accession to the United Nations.

The event participants have already arrived by plane at the Fuzuli International Airport. After viewing the airport, they will go to Shusha along the "Victory Road", News.Az reports.

The delegation consists of the Azerbaijani high-ranking officials, the UN resident coordinator and the leadership of UN agencies in Azerbaijan.

News.Az