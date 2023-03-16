UN representatives visit Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the United Nations Organization have today visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

The UN representatives will familiarize themselves with reconstruction and restoration works, large-scale projects implemented in the district, the development plan for Fuzuli city, as well as Armenian atrocities committed in the district.

The delegation will then leave for Aghdam to attend the conference to be held in the district.

News.Az